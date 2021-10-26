APT, Nokia launch live 5G NSA service using Taiwan's first-of-its-kind MOCN

Taiwanese operator Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) has launched live 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and VoLTE service using the country's first Multi-Operator Core Networks (MOCN), positioning the operator to quickly introduce next-generation networks to enable advanced services for its customers.

We are pleased to work with our long-term strategic partner Nokia on launching 5G services by utilizing their 5G NSA Core this year. With this roll-out, we are now serving reliable 5G and VoLTE connection, new services, and premium 5G experience to our subscribers across the island, powered by Nokia's Core and software solutions. Nan-Ren Huang, President of Asia Pacific Telecom

Nokia's cloud-native 5G Core is serving APT's live Non-Standalone service. The deal builds on the Finnish firm's existing relationship with the Taiwanese operator to power the first 5G service across the island using a MOCN.

In a press release on Tuesday, Nokia said that the 5G services were launched on Taiwan's 3.5GHz frequency band in mid-August by utilizing its 5G NSA Core, which is the first-of-its-kind MOCN in the country.

With Nokia Cloud Packet Core, Registers, Signaling, Policy, Charging, cloud infrastructure, NetGuard security and NetAct network management software, APT can now launch their 5G new services at ease. Nokia's cloud-native core network solution will further pave the way towards zero-touch automation capabilities to drive greater scale and reliability.

"With Nokia's advanced, open and flexible 5G Core, APT can deploy 5G service across its network, quickly and reliably, to meet the growing demands of its customer base," said Fran Heeran, SVP & Head of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.