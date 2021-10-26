Left Menu

FCC votes to terminate China Telecom Americans authority to provide U.S. services

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 20:15 IST
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday voted to revoke China Telecom's U.S. subsidiary's authorization to operate in the United States, citing national security concerns.

China Telecom, the largest Chinese telecommunications company, has had authorization to provide telecommunications services for nearly 20 years in the United States. The FCC in April 2020 had warned it might shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, citing national security risks, including China Telecom Americas as well as China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks Corp and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC.

