Samsung Galaxy users can now scan and pay using camera/Quick Panel

Samsung India has launched a new Scan QR feature to enable Galaxy users to make QR code payments using the camera or QR scanner in the Quick Panel. The new feature is currently live on select Galaxy devices supporting Samsung Pay and will soon come to more models with software updates.

Customized for Indian users, the Scan QR feature lets you initiate payments with minimal clicks. It also reduces the time invested in searching for Scan QR within the app before users can scan QR & make payments.

To make payment using camera/QR Scanner in Quick Panel, follow these steps:

Ensure your phone has the latest software update installed

Open the camera and scan the UPI QR

Select the option to pay with Samsung Pay or Samsung Pay Mini

Complete the payment by entering the amount and UPI PIN

The feature is currently live across the Galaxy Z series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy M series, Galaxy A series and Galaxy F series. These include: