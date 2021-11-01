LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG said on Monday its next-generation In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system will debut in the new Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022. The SUV featuring the IVI system was unveiled at the IAA Mobility 2021 conference in Munich, Germany.

Our new IVI system not only meets but exceeds the growing demand for stable, advanced and user-friendly automotive software platforms. Through continuous innovation and collaboration with expert partners such as Renault, LG is committed to delivering differentiated in-vehicle experiences and further strengthening our position as a solutions provider for the global auto industry. Dr. Kim Jin-yong, president of the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company.

The advanced IVI system software was developed by LG in partnership with Renault and is the first system based on Android 10 to receive certification from Google Automotive Services (GAS). In addition to intelligent infotainment services, the platform provides easy access to in-vehicle customer applications including Assistant, Maps and Play Store via the Center Information Display (CID). This means the vehicle will feature hands-free help from Google Assistant, positionally precise navigational maps as well as a rich ecosystem of automotive applications and services that are connected and upgradeable.

In a press release, LG said that it is the first software developed by the company utilizing Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and operates independently from the vehicle's hardware, providing several convenience-enhancing features such as the ability to update the operating system over-the-air and remotely check vehicle charging status.

"We believe that our continued collaborative work with LG has been critical to delivering an outstanding Android cockpit for our Megane E-TECH Electric revealed at IAA MOBILITY," said Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President Renault Software Factory.