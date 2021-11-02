Left Menu

FB gets 14-day extension to depose before Delhi Assembly panel on 2020 riots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:52 IST
The Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony committee has granted a 14-day extension to Facebook India and asked the social media platform to send a senior representative to depose before it on November 18 over the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Facebook had sought an extension from the MLA Raghav Chadha-led Peace and Harmony committee to identify the best possible officials for the deposition. The request was accepted by the committee.

The committee had earlier asked Facebook India to send a senior representative to depose before it on November 2 over the riots in northeast Delhi.

The statement said that in response to the summons dated October 27, Facebook India had requested for an extension of 14 days to appear before the committee, in order to enable them to ensure the availability of senior representatives with the requisite knowledge and ''who are best placed to provide the committee with the data required''.

The request was made by the Public Policy Head of Facebook India, communicated vide email dated October 29.

''Considering the request and reasons stated therein, the Chairman (of the committee) and MLA Raghav Chadha has decided to grant the extension to Facebook India to make available the suitable senior representatives. Pursuantly, the committee proceedings are rescheduled for November 18 at 12:30 pm,'' the statement said.

At least 53 people died and hundreds were injured in clashes between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23 and February 26, 2020, in northeast Delhi.

