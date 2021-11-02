Google rolling out Performance Max Campaigns to all advertisers globally

Last year Google Ads introduced Performance Max campaigns, a new way to buy Google ads across all its inventory, and now it is rolling out to all advertisers around the world.

Performance Max campaigns allow performance advertisers to access all of their Google Ads inventory from a single campaign and help them drive conversions and revenue across Google's full range of advertising channels and inventory including YouTube, Display, Search, Discover, Gmail, and Maps.

Below are the key benefits of Performance Max:

Unlock new audience across Google's channels and networks

Drive better performance against your goals

Get more transparent insights to understand what's driving changes in your performance

Steer automation with your campaign inputs

Simply campaign management and easily optimize your ads

According to Google, advertisers that use Performance Max campaigns in their account witness an average increase of 13% in total incremental conversions at a similar cost per action.

Additionally, in the next few months, the company will be introducing new features in Performance Max specifically for retailers and businesses with store locations. For instance, you will have the option to focus your campaigns to exclusively optimize for new customer acquisition. If you're a retailer with a local inventory feed, you'll also see new Search and Maps ad formats powered by your products, which will help you drive more foot traffic to your stores.

"We'll continue investing in Performance Max and improving our automation technology over time to help you get better results," Eduardo Indacochea Senior Director, Product Management, Google Ads, wrote in a blog post.

Google said that Smart Shopping and Local campaigns will both upgrade to Performance Max in 2022. This will help advertisers get more value from Google Ads while simplifying the number of campaigns they use to achieve their goals.

For more details, head over to Google's post.