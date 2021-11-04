Left Menu

Alexa's updates let your music follow you from one room to another

Alexa's October update has introduced several new helpful commands that let you start listening to audio in one room and continue listening on an Echo device in another.

04-11-2021
Alexa's October update has introduced several new helpful commands that let you start listening to audio in one room and continue listening on an Echo device in another. As per The Verge, there are a few different commands for this, and the ones you use will depend on your situation.

The first command lets you move audio between groups, also known as the smart speakers that you've assigned to specific locations throughout your home. Simply say, "Alexa, move my music to (desired group)," and you can transfer your podcast, radio show, or music to the room that you plan on spending time in.

You can also continue listening to audio when you walk out the door -- keep in mind that you'll need a pair of Echo Buds in order for this to work. Once your Echo Buds are connected to your phone, say, "Alexa move my music here," and the audio will continue playing on your earbuds when you walk out the door.

There's another way to have your audio follow you throughout your house, but you'll have to pause your music to do so. Just say "Alexa, pause" to the Echo device playing audio, and then say "Alexa, resume music here" to the Echo device you want to use. You can use the same commands when you want to resume your music in your car as well.

This is a major improvement, considering that users have asked Amazon to add a feature that lets audio follow them throughout the house for years. It looks like Amazon is taking feedback into account, as these commands should finally provide a way to get seamless audio playback throughout your entire home. (ANI)

