New Gmail widget on iOS puts more of your inbox on Home Screen

Google has added a couple of new features to Google apps on iOS that will help iPhone or iPad users stay organized and productive. These include a new Gmail widget, Picture-in-Picture support on Google Meet and shortcut support to Google Sheets on iOS.

With the new Gmail widget, you will see the senders and subjects of your most recent emails right on your Home Screen. The new widget will help you better manage your inbox on iOS.

Gif Credit: Google

With Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support in Google Meet, you can participate in your meeting while moving between apps on your iOS device. Simply navigate out of the Google Meet app, and your meeting will be minimized in a window that you can move around your Home Screen. PiP support is also coming on the Gmail app in the next few weeks.

Lastly, Google is adding shortcut support to Sheets on iOS, making it easier to complete common and advanced tasks using a small keyboard. Shortcuts will also work with Bluetooth or Magic Keyboard on your iPad. All you need to do is hold down the command key to see the available shortcuts.

All these features will come to iOS in the next few weeks.