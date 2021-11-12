Left Menu

New optional update fixes PUBG: New State crash issues

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:26 IST
Image Credit: Krafton

Krafton's new multiplayer online battle royale video game, PUBG: New State, was launched globally on November 11. However, soon after the game went live, players started reporting crashing issues. Now, the South Korean game developer has released a new optional update to fix system issues on Android devices.

Available to download through Google Play Store, the latest update fixes the following issues:

  • Changed the default Graphics API settings to OpenGL ES for devices that do not support Vulkan.
  • Fixed game crashes related to the Vulkan API that occurred on certain devices
  • Fixed an issue where optimizing the game right after launching it would cause the game to crash.
  • Fixed other issues that would cause system crashes within the game.

To update the game to the latest version:

  • Go to Google Play Store
  • Search for PUBG: NEW STATE
  • Tap the Update button

If you encounter issues while updating the game, head over to Settings > Application > Googly Play Store > Storage > Delete Cache and then download the update on the Google Play Store.

