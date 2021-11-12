New optional update fixes PUBG: New State crash issues

Krafton's new multiplayer online battle royale video game, PUBG: New State, was launched globally on November 11. However, soon after the game went live, players started reporting crashing issues. Now, the South Korean game developer has released a new optional update to fix system issues on Android devices.

Available to download through Google Play Store, the latest update fixes the following issues:

Changed the default Graphics API settings to OpenGL ES for devices that do not support Vulkan.

Fixed game crashes related to the Vulkan API that occurred on certain devices

Fixed an issue where optimizing the game right after launching it would cause the game to crash.

Fixed other issues that would cause system crashes within the game.

To update the game to the latest version:

Go to Google Play Store

Search for PUBG: NEW STATE

Tap the Update button

If you encounter issues while updating the game, head over to Settings > Application > Googly Play Store > Storage > Delete Cache and then download the update on the Google Play Store.