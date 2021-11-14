Rugby-Unconvincing France see off Georgia ahead of All Blacks test
France geared up for next weekend's much-awaited clash with New Zealand by labouring to a 41-15 victory over Georgia in Bordeaux on Sunday. Georgia resisted for half an hour but their ill discipline cost them dear, although France failed to impress a week after an unconvincing 29-20 win over Argentina.
France geared up for next weekend's much-awaited clash with New Zealand by labouring to a 41-15 victory over Georgia in Bordeaux on Sunday. Les Bleus lacked their usual precision but prevailed thanks to six tries, two each by flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert and hooker Peato Mauvaka, one from winger Damian Penaud and a penalty try with fullback Melvyn Jaminet kicking the rest of the points.
Georgia responded with a Davit Niniashvili penalty, tries by Vasil Lobzhanidze and Akaki Tabutsadze and a conversion by Tedo Abzhandadze. Georgia resisted for half an hour but their ill discipline cost them dear, although France failed to impress a week after an unconvincing 29-20 win over Argentina.
