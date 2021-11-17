You can now host Google Meet meetings with up to 500 participants

Google Meet has increased participant limits for select Google Workspace editions, allowing them to host meetings with up to 500 participants. The new participant limits will occur automatically for all meetings in your domain.

"We hope that by increasing the meeting size, it will be easier to connect and collaborate with your colleagues, clients, and customers," Google said.

The increased participants limit is rolling out to both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 1-3 days to be fully available. It will be available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofits, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, or G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Below are the Google Meet meeting participant limits for other Workspace editions:

Business Starter, Frontline, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, G Suite Basic - 100

Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Essentials, G Suite Business, Nonprofits - 150

Teaching and Learning Upgrade - 250

Users with personal Google accounts - 100

You can also enable live streaming if you need to host an even larger meeting with up to 100,000 viewers to watch at once.