India re-elected to UNESCO executive board for 2021-25 term

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 18-11-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 10:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India has been reelected to the UNESCO Executive Board, one of the three constitutional organs of the United Nations, for the 2021-25 term.

The election of members of the executive board took place on Wednesday.

''India gets reelected to the Executive Board of UNESCO with 164 votes for the term 2021-25," the Paris-based Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) said in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter on Thursday to applaud the "good work" of the MEA and the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO.

"Good work #TeamMEA and @IndiaatUNESCO," he said in a tweet.

Reacting to India's election, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi thanked countries for supporting India's candidature.

"Delighted to inform that India has made it to the Executive Board Of UNESCO. Heartiest congratulations and thankful to all the member countries who supported our candidature," she said on Twitter.

In Group IV Asian and Pacific States, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Cook Islands and China also were elected.

The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of the United Nations' agency (the others being the General Conference and the Secretariat) and it is elected by the General Conference.

Acting under the authority of the General Conference, the board examines the programme of work for the organisation and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the Director-General.

It consists of 58 member-states each with a four-year term of office, according to the UNESCO website. UNESCO has 193 member states.

