Why Your Business Needs Anti-Spam Defence

Despite cyber defense advances, spam is still ubiquitous. The consequences are much worse than flooded inboxes. Companies lose customers because their websites are overwhelmed by fake traffic. Online marketing campaigns backfire as the IPs get blocked, while customers' personal data is leaked to malicious parties. What can you do to keep spammers at bay?

Damage Caused by Spam

Website owners, webmasters, and marketers must all be aware of anti-spam protection. The first dimension is email, which remains the primary means of communication between businesses and customers. It is used for everything from confirmation of registration to newsletters to order status messages.

When spammers or bots access your site, they may leave email addresses that are far from innocuous. Sending messages to inactive or fake emails, as well as random users, has serious consequences.

1. Emails of Other Users

The recipients perceive your emails as unsolicited and mark them as spam. These complaints are closely monitored by mail abuse prevention systems. As they accumulate, the data is relayed to the Internet Service Providers, which block your email address and IP. Even if this does not happen, you still waste money, as the emails will linger in the junk.

2. Fake Emails

Around a third of all email addresses used by spammers are non-existent. Sending messages to fake users gets your company blacklisted.

3. Comments

Bots mislead your customers and compromise their data. Their comments contain links that expose sensitive information when clicked on. Even if bots are used for email collection, the data they harvest goes to unscrupulous companies that bombard users with spam.

As you can see, both fake and random email addresses will get you in trouble. If your IP or email is blocked, real customers will not receive any notifications from your website. They will be unable to restore their passwords, as the emails will not go through. Considering the ramifications, it is clear why spam affects the bottom line. So, what can businesses do to protect themselves and their clientele?

Prevention Methods

You need a comprehensive solution that is also easy to use. Install an anti-spam plugin to weed out spammers in real-time, and take advantage of bulk checking services. You can check your entire mailing list against the database of violators and see which of the addresses are fake or have a spam status.

This is particularly convenient for enterprises that have hundreds or thousands of clients. Instead of verifying every email manually, save time and effort! Finally, there is the API method which lets you check 1,000 emails per call, independently of the provider's database.

