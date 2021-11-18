Left Menu

WorldLink Nepal deploys Nokia WiFi mesh solution to offer seamless internet connectivity

With Nokia WiFi Beacon 1.1, WorldLink's Photon series of broadband service offers an unprecedented 300 Mbps speed for an enhanced broadband experience throughout the home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:30 IST
WorldLink Nepal deploys Nokia WiFi mesh solution to offer seamless internet connectivity
Representative image Image Credit: Pixnio
  • Country:
  • Nepal

WorldLink Communications, the largest broadband internet service provider (ISP) in Nepal, has deployed Nokia WiFi Beacon 1.1 mesh access point to offer seamless internet connectivity to its customers.

The Beacon 1.1 uses Nokia's WiFi Mesh technology to overcome barriers such as internal walls, enabling seamless and reliable indoor coverage to meet the work, study, and entertainment needs of customers. The Nokia mesh solution also supports HD and 4K video streaming.

We are excited to partner with WorldLink to use our industry-leading Nokia WiFi Beacon 1.1 router to offer Nepal's best data plan to its customers. Our Wi-Fi mesh solution is helping WorldLink provide exceptional indoor coverage and speed while bringing down its expense on service.

Vinish Bawa, Head of Emerging Business, India Market at Nokia

With Nokia WiFi Beacon 1.1, WorldLink's Photon series of broadband service offers an unprecedented 300 Mbps speed for an enhanced broadband experience throughout the home. The high-speed internet service was introduced in September 2021 in the capital city of Kathmandu.

The Nokia WiFi mesh solution will also enable WorldLink to launch new services such as home surveillance and home automation with the Internet of Things (IoT).

"With Nokia's field-proven Beacon 1.1, our customers benefit from a reliable and fast indoor coverage. We will be able to further to delight our subscribers by launching new services like home surveillance and home automation," said Manoj Agarwal, Executive Director, at Worldlink Communications Ltd.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021