WorldLink Nepal deploys Nokia WiFi mesh solution to offer seamless internet connectivity

WorldLink Communications, the largest broadband internet service provider (ISP) in Nepal, has deployed Nokia WiFi Beacon 1.1 mesh access point to offer seamless internet connectivity to its customers.

The Beacon 1.1 uses Nokia's WiFi Mesh technology to overcome barriers such as internal walls, enabling seamless and reliable indoor coverage to meet the work, study, and entertainment needs of customers. The Nokia mesh solution also supports HD and 4K video streaming.

We are excited to partner with WorldLink to use our industry-leading Nokia WiFi Beacon 1.1 router to offer Nepal's best data plan to its customers. Our Wi-Fi mesh solution is helping WorldLink provide exceptional indoor coverage and speed while bringing down its expense on service. Vinish Bawa, Head of Emerging Business, India Market at Nokia

With Nokia WiFi Beacon 1.1, WorldLink's Photon series of broadband service offers an unprecedented 300 Mbps speed for an enhanced broadband experience throughout the home. The high-speed internet service was introduced in September 2021 in the capital city of Kathmandu.

The Nokia WiFi mesh solution will also enable WorldLink to launch new services such as home surveillance and home automation with the Internet of Things (IoT).

"With Nokia's field-proven Beacon 1.1, our customers benefit from a reliable and fast indoor coverage. We will be able to further to delight our subscribers by launching new services like home surveillance and home automation," said Manoj Agarwal, Executive Director, at Worldlink Communications Ltd.