Soroco recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Process Mining

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soroco, a work graph company, announced today that they have been recognized as a representative vendor by global analyst firm Gartner for their platform Scout in the 2021 Market Guide for Process Mining, published by analysts Marc Kerremans, Tushar Srivastava and Farhan Choudhary. ''Gartner sizes the market at about 40 vendors, which offer most of the process mining capabilities. For the 20 vendors profiled here, Gartner used client interactions, vendor briefings and academic research to verify that these offerings were in the market for at least a year and that they represent examples of this market.'' According to the report, ''Process Mining delivers insights that enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's most critical priorities. In 2020, Gartner estimates the process mining market for new product license and maintenance revenue to be $550 million, which was over 70% market size growth from the previous year. The process mining market is forecast to keep growing between 40% and 50% and will pass $1 billion in 2022.'' Samson David, CEO at Soroco, said, ''Being recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Process Mining, in our opinion, is a testament to our innovation and investment in creating value for our clients. One of our strategic objectives is to keep expanding the ambits of work graph to support discovery-led-automation and enable teams to collaborate and work more effectively. We are grateful to our clients, partners and employees for their support and belief in our vision.'' Scout is a work graph platform that gives organizations a structured view of how work happens on the ground and identifies benefits from applying a portfolio of change levers, delivering targeted change programs at scale. Its deep capture technology provides in-depth and advanced data-driven actionable insights about how to enhance processes by toil reduction firstly from a process improvement or excellence perspective, then from an automation perspective. Global enterprises are harnessing the power of Scout to enable continuous improvement in their digital transformation program.

About Soroco Soroco is on a mission to discover how the world works to help teams be their best. To do this, we are evangelizing and commercializing the work graph, which is a structured view of how teams get work done across people, process, technology and documents. The work graph unifies disjoint categories like Process Mining, Task Mining, user training, BPM and RPA. Soroco's work graph platform, Scout, enables a culture of continuous improvement and identifies benefits from applying a portfolio of change levers, delivering targeted change programs at scale. Soroco has a roster of Fortune 500 customers across 30 countries. Our team has published 150+ papers and patents. www.soroco.com.

