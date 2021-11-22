Left Menu

Five Samsung memory products earn carbon reduction certification

The volume of carbon emissions reduced from the five Samsung products amounts to approx. 680,000 metric tons of CO2. This is equivalent to 11.3 million urban tree seedlings grown for ten years or the greenhouse gas emitted from 149,000 cars driven for one year.

Five Samsung memory products earn carbon reduction certification
Samsung announced today that five of its memory products have received global recognition for successfully reducing its carbon emission. The Carbon Trust certified HBM2E (8GB), GDDR6 (8Gb), UFS 3.1 (512GB), Portable SSD T7 (1TB), microSD EVO Select (128GB) by giving them them"Reducing CO2" labels, which certify that a product's carbon emission has decreased.

According to Samsung, enhanced production efficiency helped it reduce the carbon emission of the five memory products, meaning less electricity and raw materials were used per chip. For instance, the company used environmentally sustainable paper instead of plastic as packaging material for the Portable SSD T7 (1TB).

"It is exciting to see our environmentally sustainable efforts receiving global acknowledgements. We will continue our path towards a sustainable future with "greener" chips enabled by Samsung's cutting-edge technology," said Seong-dai Jang, Senior Vice President and Head of DS Corporate Sustainability Management Office at Samsung Electronics.

Recently, 20 other Samsung memory products earned the "CO2 Measured" product carbon footprint label from the Carbon Trust, setting the benchmark for future carbon reduction. This label verifies the current carbon emission of the product with a globally recognized specification (PAS 2050).

Samsung's C-Series automotive LED packages, Gen3 (third-generation) 3W White, Gen3 3W Amber, Gen2 (second generation) 3W White and Gen2 3W Amber, have also received verification of their carbon footprint to ISO 14064-3 by UL, a global independent safety certification company that helps customers solve critical business challenges, achieve sustainability goals and prepare for future opportunities.

Commenting on this development, Doug Lockard, Vice President and General Manager of UL's Retail and Consumer Products group, said, "UL congratulates Samsung for pursuing carbon footprint verification for their four C-series 3W Automotive LED packages, which will help automotive manufacturers select products with transparent, verified information about their environmental footprint."

