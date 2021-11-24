Google Stadia Pro getting a bunch of new games next month

Google is expanding the Stadia library by adding a bunch of new games for December 2021. These include - TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS, Wreckfest, Destroy All Humans, Falconeer Warrior Edition, and Foreclosed, with all moving into Stadia Pro on December 1st.

Leave some room on your plate this Thanksgiving, Stadians - you're going to want to gobble up all the good stuff coming This Week on Stadia!🦃 : https://t.co/B8gyLCY7jS pic.twitter.com/9tf7I2s6uR — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) November 23, 2021

TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS

Assemble your squad and roll out for a turn-based tactical war against the fiendish Decepticons. Use each environment to your advantage, taking cover in desert sandstorms, avoiding Cyberton's Energon storms, and battling your foes in city streets.

Team up in local multiplayer and get your friends in on the action.

Wreckfest

This action-packed demolition derby themed racing game features soft-body damage modelling, sophisticated driving dynamics and in-depth vehicle upgrading. Witness insane neck-to-neck fighting on high-speed circuits, face total destruction madness on crazy courses with intersections and oncoming traffic, or go for demolition dominance in derby arenas.

Destroy All Humans

Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action-adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer.

Falconeer Warrior Edition

You take on the role of Falconeer, a powerful airborne warrior traversing a vast oceanic world torn apart by generations of poisonous decisions and dissent. Throughout multiple campaigns, you will experience life from many different perspectives and loyalties as you embark on a journey of discovery, and solve the mystery of the Ursee, its people and history.

Foreclosed

FORECLOSED is a narrative-driven action-adventure set in a Cyberpunk world filled with action, suspense, and experimental augmentations. Follow the story of Evan Kapnos, his identity recently Foreclosed, stripped of his job, his brain implants and his access to the city Block-chain, he must now escape before his identity and implants are auctioned off.