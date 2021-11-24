Left Menu

Italy wants to protect jobs, technology, network infrastructure at TIM -PM Draghi

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:52 IST
Italy's priorities are to safeguard jobs, technology and the network infrastructure at Telecom Italia (TIM) after the non-binding offer put forward by KKR for the group, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

"Within these priorities, the government will analyse offers and various other future prospects for the company," Draghi told reporters at a news conference.

