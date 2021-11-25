Truecaller for Android gets Video Caller ID, Ghost Call and more features

The Android version of Truecaller is getting a major update that brings a bunch of new features including Video Caller ID, call recording and Ghost Call, among others.

Starting with Video Caller ID, the new feature allows you to set a short selfie video and your contacts on Truecaller will see it whenever you call them. You can either choose from one of the available templates or set up your own video.

With this update, the Call Recording feature is also making a comeback to the Truecaller universe, and it's now available to everyone with an Android phone. By using this feature, you can record important conversations and hear them later. You can turn the feature ON or OFF, just go to the side menu in your Truecaller app.

The latest update also brings a simplified experience with separate tabs for Calls and Messages.

Next is the Call Announce feature that eliminates the need to pick up the phone to check whether an incoming call is personal, business, or spam. When the phone rings, the app will announce the caller ID and you can decide which calls to take.

Lastly, the Truecaller for Android update brings a 'Ghost Call' feature that lets you schedule a fake call in advance to get away from real-life scammers or just take a break. For instance, you can use this feature to excuse yourself from an embarrassing situation or save yourself from creepy encounters with strangers.

You can decide to keep any name for the caller. You can also choose an existing contact in your phonebook using the pick a contact option. Once you are done with setting up the call details, press "schedule call". Your phone will ring at the set time and show the usual calling screen on your phone.

As of now, the company hasn't revealed when the new features will be available on the iOS version of Truecaller.