Apple's AR headset will arrive with 'Mac-level' power, next year

Apple's much-awaited first AR headset will be released sometime near the fourth quarter of 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Apple's much-awaited first AR headset will be released sometime near the fourth quarter of 2022. According to The Verge, the headset would be released sometime next year and will have two processors---- one with "the same level of computing power as M1" and one lower-end chip to handle input from the various sensors.

Reportedly, the headset has "at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services." There are also speculations that the headset is also said to have two 4K OLED microdisplays from Sony.

Various reports on the device have disagreed as to whether it will be wholly independent or rely on an iPhone or a separate processor box to stream content. However, The Verge from certain sources found that the headset's "Mac-level (PC-level) computing power," its ability to be operated untethered, and its wide range of applications will work as factors that will differentiate it from competitors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

