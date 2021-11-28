uKnowva launches disability feature to help specially-abled improve operational efficiencies

HR Automation Software uKnowva has created a new technology platform to help specially-abled people to improve their operational efficiencies within the workplace.

uKnowva has collaborated with Barrier Break, a Digital Accessibility Consulting firm to implement this solution.

This feature makes uKnowva more accessible for everyone including people with disabilities, its founder Vicky Jain said.

Citing an example, he said a visually impaired person can also come and update attendance and timesheets on the system seamlessly without any help from peers, which earlier was very difficult with the legacy systems.

''The primary challenge was capturing attendance of disabled people when they were working from home. Rather this was a challenge for every organisation during the pandemic, but for disabled people it was a more serious issue,'' Jain said.

''This feature allows people with disabilities to access and use uKnowva seamlessly. Focused on enhancing the overall user experience. uKnowva’s HRMS usability and accessibility reflect in its solution specifically designed for a company hiring talent with disabilities,'' Jain added.

Self-service tools and add-ons give more power to team administrators so they can turn elements on and off as needed. AI in the HRMS helps HR teams in many ways and across their processes, Jain said.

Elaborating further, Jain said that the pandemic has changed 'attendance solutions'. uKnowva’s Virtual biometric solution allows people to mark their attendance from their laptop/desktop/tablets/mobiles. ''It intelligently tracks the location and also presence and automatically punches you out based on certain predefined configurable rules,'' he added.

Going ahead, HR will also become a driver for growth of a company rather than just staying as a support function, he noted.

