Left Menu

uKnowva launches disability feature to help specially-abled improve operational efficiencies

uKnowvas HRMS usability and accessibility reflect in its solution specifically designed for a company hiring talent with disabilities, Jain added.Self-service tools and add-ons give more power to team administrators so they can turn elements on and off as needed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 13:27 IST
uKnowva launches disability feature to help specially-abled improve operational efficiencies
  • Country:
  • India

HR Automation Software uKnowva has created a new technology platform to help specially-abled people to improve their operational efficiencies within the workplace.

uKnowva has collaborated with Barrier Break, a Digital Accessibility Consulting firm to implement this solution.

This feature makes uKnowva more accessible for everyone including people with disabilities, its founder Vicky Jain said.

Citing an example, he said a visually impaired person can also come and update attendance and timesheets on the system seamlessly without any help from peers, which earlier was very difficult with the legacy systems.

''The primary challenge was capturing attendance of disabled people when they were working from home. Rather this was a challenge for every organisation during the pandemic, but for disabled people it was a more serious issue,'' Jain said.

''This feature allows people with disabilities to access and use uKnowva seamlessly. Focused on enhancing the overall user experience. uKnowva’s HRMS usability and accessibility reflect in its solution specifically designed for a company hiring talent with disabilities,'' Jain added.

Self-service tools and add-ons give more power to team administrators so they can turn elements on and off as needed. AI in the HRMS helps HR teams in many ways and across their processes, Jain said.

Elaborating further, Jain said that the pandemic has changed 'attendance solutions'. uKnowva’s Virtual biometric solution allows people to mark their attendance from their laptop/desktop/tablets/mobiles. ''It intelligently tracks the location and also presence and automatically punches you out based on certain predefined configurable rules,'' he added.

Going ahead, HR will also become a driver for growth of a company rather than just staying as a support function, he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021