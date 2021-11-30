Left Menu

Tata AIA Life opens 8 new branches in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:51 IST
Tata AIA Life Insurance on Tuesday said it is ramping up its physical footprint in West Bengal with eight new branches.

The insurer currently has over 218 branches across 25 states and 175 cities of the country, while having a strong presence in the agency, broking, bancassurance, assisted purchase and online space.

The new branches were opened in Ranaghat, Tollygunj (in Kolkata), Suri, Baharampur, Cooch Behar, Alpurduar, Diamond Harbour and Malda.

The step is part of Tata AIA Life’s business growth strategy to expand its distribution as well as customer connect points and contribute to industry efforts towards increasing life insurance penetration in the state, the company said in a statement. Each branch has been enabled with digital solutions and processes to facilitate contactless customer service and paperless operations.

Customers can interact with branch officials through video calls or if visiting the branch, can avail of a self-service digital kiosk, to get their needs serviced and queries addressed. ''Such digitisation of physical branches will also help in sustaining physical distancing protocols,'' a company statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

