Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring
- Country:
- United States
A group of senators on Tuesday asked the Biden administration to do more to monitor and respond to space debris following Russia’s anti-satellite test.
Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell, ranking Republican Roger Wicker and two other senators asked Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about debris issues. The Russian test, which created over 1,500 new objects, has drawn U.S. condemnation.
"This test provides a stark reminder that the United States must strengthen its capabilities to monitor and respond to space debris," the senators wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden names former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to lead infrastructure plan
Blinken spoke with French counterpart on Russian military activity in Ukraine
Biden names former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to oversee infrastructure plan
China's Xi expected to prioritise Taiwan issue in Biden discussion
A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for meeting