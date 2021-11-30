Left Menu

Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring

30-11-2021
A group of senators on Tuesday asked the Biden administration to do more to monitor and respond to space debris following Russia’s anti-satellite test.

Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell, ranking Republican Roger Wicker and two other senators asked Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about debris issues. The Russian test, which created over 1,500 new objects, has drawn U.S. condemnation.

"This test provides a stark reminder that the United States must strengthen its capabilities to monitor and respond to space debris," the senators wrote.

