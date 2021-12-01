Updated Paint app for Windows 11 rolling out to Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out an update to the Paint app for Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. The update includes a good set of changes and improvements and a couple of bug fixes as well.

With this update, you will see new "Edit Color" and "Resize and Skew" dialogs in Paint that match the style of the new Windows 11 design and fit in with the new app backdrop.

The latest release also includes the following changes:

Shift-click on a color swatch will now select that color as your secondary color.

Fixed an issue where text boxes would move unexpectedly when using IME.

Fixed an issue where some dialogs were not properly localized in Hebrew, Dutch, Norwegian, and other languages.

Improved support for screen readers.

Paint app for Windows 11 update for Windows Insiders brings updated dialogs and more https://t.co/nt9Gs7v25a — Windows Blogs (@windowsblog) November 30, 2021

The Paint app for Windows 11 features a completely updated UI that matches the new visual design of Windows 11. The redesigned app features a simplified toolbar with updated icons, a rounded color palette, and a new set of drop-down menus for tools such as brushes, stroke size, and flip/rotate controls.