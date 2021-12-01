Left Menu

Updated Paint app for Windows 11 rolling out to Insiders

With this update, you will see new "Edit Color" and "Resize and Skew" dialogs in Paint that match the style of the new Windows 11 design and fit in with the new app backdrop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 09:28 IST
Updated Paint app for Windows 11 rolling out to Insiders
Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is rolling out an update to the Paint app for Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. The update includes a good set of changes and improvements and a couple of bug fixes as well.

With this update, you will see new "Edit Color" and "Resize and Skew" dialogs in Paint that match the style of the new Windows 11 design and fit in with the new app backdrop.

The latest release also includes the following changes:

  • Shift-click on a color swatch will now select that color as your secondary color.
  • Fixed an issue where text boxes would move unexpectedly when using IME.
  • Fixed an issue where some dialogs were not properly localized in Hebrew, Dutch, Norwegian, and other languages.
  • Improved support for screen readers.

The Paint app for Windows 11 features a completely updated UI that matches the new visual design of Windows 11. The redesigned app features a simplified toolbar with updated icons, a rounded color palette, and a new set of drop-down menus for tools such as brushes, stroke size, and flip/rotate controls.

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021