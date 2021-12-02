Left Menu

Microsoft expands third India Development Center in Noida

The newest facility in Noida is aimed at attracting the best talent from engineering and management institutions to better meet the needs of Microsoft's customers and create a direct and indirect economic impact in the region.

The Microsoft India Development Center has expanded its footprint in the NCR region by further expanding its third facility in Noida. The new KP Towers facility will strengthen MSIDC's presence in India and attract a rich tech talent pool from premier colleges in the country, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

With a presence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and NCR, the Microsoft India Development Center has been growing its footprint in the country. The company inaugurated its third campus in Noida earlier this year.

The expansion of the India Development Center in Noida is our continued effort to empower every person and every organization on this planet to achieve more. We are set to trigger a new frontier in innovation as we continue to grow our presence across the country. The excellent facilities at the KP Towers workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world.

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Development Center.

The new space, spread across 150,000 square feet, will drive digital innovation through expanded teams in Cloud & AI, Experiences and Devices Group, Microsoft Digital Teams, and the new Gaming division have a growing presence in India.

The newest facility in Noida is aimed at attracting the best talent from engineering and management institutions to better meet the needs of Microsoft's customers and create a direct and indirect economic impact in the region.

