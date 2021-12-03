Left Menu

You can now find health insurance information on Google Search

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-12-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 08:35 IST
Image Credit: Google
When searching for a specific healthcare provider in the U.S., you can check which insurance networks they might accept and when searching for a new provider overall, you can now filter providers nearby who accept Medicare, a health insurance program for people age 65 or older.

Next up, Google has added the option for healthcare professionals to let prospective patients know what languages are spoken at their office. Currently, there are over a dozen languages, including Spanish and American Sign Language, to select from.

Lastly, Google is also conducting checks to ensure details of local healthcare providers are up to date, and giving all providers the ability to update their information by claiming and updating their Google Business Profile that offers the option to add details about services on Google Search and Maps.

Healthcare providers can use Business Profile to claim and manage info for their practices. After claiming their profile, they can edit and update information about their hours, services, and more.

"Whether helping people find information to self-assess their symptoms for mental health conditions like depression or getting real-time information of COVID-19 vaccine availability nearby, we continue to explore ways to connect people around the world to relevant and actionable information to better manage their health," Google wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

