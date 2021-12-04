Left Menu

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition rolling out to Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Updated: 04-12-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 19:14 IST
MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition rolling out to Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Image Credit: Xiaomi
The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE units in India are reportedly receiving the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update. As per the screenshots shared by users on Twitter, the latest update comes with firmware version V12.5.4.0.RKOINXM and weighs in at 479MB.

Below is the complete changelog for the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update:

  • Swift performance. More life between the charges.
  • Focused algorithms: Our new algorithms will dynamically allocate system resources based on specific scenes, ensuring a smooth experience on all models.
  • Atomized memory: Ultra-fine memory management mechanism will make RAM usage more efficient.
  • Liquid storage: New sensitive storage mechanisms will keep your system vibrant and responsive as time goes by.
  • Smart balance: Core system improvements allow your device to make the best of the flagship hardware specs.

To check for the update manually, head over to the Settings > About Phone > System Update.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Specifications

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE features a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For biometric authentication, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the handset features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G octa-core chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a triple rear camera module that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel telephoto macro shooter. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video chatting.

Connectivity options onboard the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/NavIC, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port.

