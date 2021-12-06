Left Menu

WhatsApp to let users set all chats to disappear by default

WhatsApp will be adding new functionality to its disappearing messages feature, which will let users set messages in a chat to automatically be deleted after a set period of time.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 23:45 IST
WhatsApp to let users set all chats to disappear by default
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

WhatsApp will be adding new functionality to its disappearing messages feature, which will let users set messages in a chat to automatically be deleted after a set period of time. According to The Verge, WhatsApp has said that users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages automatically for all their new one-on-one chats, so that all future messages will be automatically deleted from the service.

The Meta-owned messaging service also said it's giving users more options for how long before a message is deleted. When the feature first launched in November last year, users only had the option of having messages disappear after seven days. Going forward, however, there will also be the option of deleting them after just 24 hours or 90 days. The new functionality was previously reported as being in development.

WhatsApp has noted that turning on disappearing messages by default won't affect existing chats. When you start a new one-on-one chat, a notice will appear to say that the disappearing messages feature is turned on, alongside a note that says it's on by default (so your contacts don't think it's anything personal). You also have the option of turning the setting off for individual chats. Although the new default setting doesn't affect group chats, WhatsApp said it's added a new option when creating groups to let you enable the disappearing messages feature.

The company said the new features are available now across all platforms. Instructions for how to use them3m4 can be found in WhatsApp's FAQ, as per The Verge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
3
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India
4
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021