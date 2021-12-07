Italy not planning to join U.S. diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics -source
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-12-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 14:03 IST
Italy is not planning to join a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, a government source said on Tuesday. The United States on Monday said its government officials would boycott the event because of China's human rights "atrocities".
Italy is due to stage the 2026 Winter Olympics and has traditionally been a strong contender at the winter games.
