Cloud4C Expands Its Managed Cloud Services with Highly Secure SD-WAN Solution

NEW DELHI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, a leading cloud managed services provider and a named Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation services, today announced the launch of its Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution for enterprises. This latest addition to Clodu4C's portfolio highlights the company's commitment to enabling enterprises to gain complete control of their cloud environment today and tomorrow.

The SD-WAN solution offering is designed to enable today's cloud-first enterprises to simplify the WAN architecture and is managed through a single dashboard for centralized management and higher visibility. The solution has been designed keeping in mind the growing need for delivering applications to users without compromising visibility, security, and performance. As organizations continue to adapt to a distributed remote work model, the SD-WAN solution offers secure access to workloads and applications coupled with zero trust provisioning via its SASE feature.

The SD-WAN platform ensures seamless integration with leading cloud security and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) providers for the comprehensive protection of users and data. With this SD-WAN solution, enterprises can easily design, deploy, configure, or manage their WAN while delivering to the real-time demands of their cloud computing and digital transformation initiatives.

Currently, the SD-WAN solution is available to Cloud4C's large global customer base. Its key features and capabilities include zero-touch provisioning, performance-based routing, and WAN optimization through latency mitigation and data reduction.

This new offering leverages the proven expertise and experience of Cloud4C's managed services across multiple areas of cloud computing in building a highly secure and available next-generation network solution that reduces IT costs, complexity and risk while delivering a better user experience.

''Remote users and the proliferation of applications such as video or media, and IoT not only demand more bandwidth but also need faster access to cloud-based applications, Software as a Service (SaaS), and desktop service,'' said Woon Lee Chin, Vice President, Product, Cloud4C. ''Without a modern network, traffic destined for the cloud uses legacy routing, significantly increasing network traffic on the WAN. And much of this traffic is real-time communications, including video and voice. This results in the necessity for more bandwidth, more latency-sensitive applications, and more reliance on network availability and quality – and SD-WAN has the power to respond to all the needs of modern distributed enterprises.'' ''More third-party reports have shown continuous migration from traditional branch routers used to connect branch locations to the data center to SD-WAN with a more-decentralized architecture and cloud workloads. As SD-WAN is widely replacing edge routers, we believe the launch of this solution will emerge as a key driver of network transformation,'' said Chanakya Levaka, Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, Cloud4C. ''Cloud4C has a vision to deliver a secure and reliable network solution for enterprises.'' ''The rapid transition to the remote work model has brought with itself a range of security concerns,'' commented Debdeep Sengupta, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Cloud4C. ''Solutions like Cloud4C's SD-WAN that comes bundled with Zscaler SASE add those much-required layers of security in order to safeguard the organization, its employees as well as customers against any cyber attack.'' For more information, please visit www.cloud4c.com or contact us at press@cloud4c.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)