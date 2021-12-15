Left Menu

Starlink intends to apply for all applicable licences needed for commercial launch in India: MoS

15-12-2021
Starlink intends to apply for all applicable licences needed for commercial launch in India: MoS
Starlink Satellite Communications intends to apply for all the applicable licences needed for commercial launch in India, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The satellite company is led by the world's one of the richest entrepreneurs, Elon Musk.

''M/s Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd has applied for experimental/trial license in DoT. The company has also informed that it intends to apply for all the applicable licenses and authorisations required for commercial launch in India,'' Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He added that DoT (Department of Telecom) has directed the company to refrain from booking of satellite-based internet services before obtaining requisite licences.

''Thereafter, the company has informed that they have stopped pre-selling/booking of satellite-based services in India,'' the minister further said.

The minister stated that for providing satellite-based telecom services, DoT grants authorisations under Unified Licence - Commercial Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Closed User Group Service; Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) Service; and INSAT Mobile Satellite System-Reporting (MSS-R) Service.

''Besides the above service licenses, Wireless Operating licenses are also required to be obtained for use of frequency, for rendering such services. Further, there is requirement of clearance from Department of Space (DoS) for use of a satellite,'' Chauhan said.

