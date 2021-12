BRIEF-Jefferies CEO Rich Handler Says “Tentatively Shooting” For January 17 As The Day Co Might Resume Working From Office – Instagram Post

Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* JEFFERIES CEO RICH HANDLER SAYS “TENTATIVELY SHOOTING” FOR JANUARY 17 AS THE DAY CO MIGHT RESUME WORKING FROM OFFICE – INSTAGRAM POST

* JEFFERIES CEO HANDLER - EMPLOYEES ELIGIBLE FOR BOOSTER SHOTS WILL NEED TO GET IT BY NO LATER THAN JAN 31 TO GAIN ACCESS TO CO OFFICES – INSTAGRAM POST Further company coverage:

