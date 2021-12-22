Left Menu

Ericsson, Singtel achieve 5G SA NR-DC milestone in Southeast Asia

In a press release on Wednesday, Ericsson said that they have become the first in Southeast Asia to reach download speeds of 5.4Gbps by aggregating Singtel's spectrum holdings across mid-band spectrum 3.5GHz and 28GHz mmWave.

22-12-2021
  Singapore

Ericsson and Singtel, Asia's leading communication technology group, have achieved a breakthrough in 5G standalone (SA) New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) technology which combines mid-band and mmWave frequencies.

The latest breakthrough builds on the strong collaboration between the two companies over the past 30 years. Together, Ericsson and Singtel have achieved Singapore's fastest 5G speeds of 3.2 Gbps at the latter's unmanned pop-up retail store UNBOXED as well as Singtel's GENIE, the world's first portable 5G-in-a-box platform powered by Ericsson to enable enterprises to experience 5G's capabilities and trial use cases in their own premises.

In Singapore, we are constantly driving technology innovations together with Singtel. As 5G front runners, we strive to expand the potential of limitless connectivity, and further enhance digital transformation to benefit industries, consumers and societies.

Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and Philippines

The milestone was achieved using Ericsson's 5G radio access network products and solutions and cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core network solutions, as well as a Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System-powered test device from Qualcomm Technologies.

The 5G SA NR-DC technology will further enhance Singtel's 5G SA speed and capacity to enable high-performance and latency-sensitive applications, and stimulate innovative new use cases across business, industry and consumer ecosystems. These include cloud gaming, immersive media, AR, VR, XR to autonomous vehicles or robotic control, among others.

Commenting on this milestone, Mark Chong, Singtel's Group Chief Technology Officer, said, "This 5G breakthrough demonstrates our commitment to continually innovate and maximise the potential of what this developing technology can deliver. The increased speeds will help pave the way for many new applications as we look to drive transformative benefits for consumers and businesses."

