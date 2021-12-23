Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy A53 will come with two chipset versions

The upcoming flagship of the Samsung Galaxy smartphone-- A53 will have two chipsets, something which was a predictable development for the past few years.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The upcoming flagship of the Samsung Galaxy smartphone-- A53 will have two chipsets, something which was a predictable development for the past few years. As per GSM Arena, it seems like Samsung is looking to adopt the same strategy for one of its best selling mid-rangers. The upcoming Galaxy A53 will succeed the A52/A52s and A51, which were all Samsung's best-selling mid-rangers. And the A53 is allegedly going to be offered in two versions, with two different chipsets, just like the flagship S series.

A source clarified the outlet that this is not a confusion stemming from there being both 4G and 5G iterations of the A53 - apparently, there's only going to be an A53 5G. In some markets, like the US, this may show up with a new Exynos SoC (possibly marketed as Exynos 1200 upon launch). Over there the A53 will have the model number SM-A536U. There's also going to be an SM-A536B for Europe, and an SM-A536E for the Middle East, North Africa, and a number of Asian markets, including India. These models may come with differing chipsets.

The Galaxy A53 is expected to become official in March, perhaps alongside the Galaxy A33 and A73. The A53 will have a 64 MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. It will be offered in white, black, blue, and orange, according to GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

