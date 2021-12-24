Moto G31 gets December Android security patch with latest update

The Moto G31 has started receiving a new update that brings along the December 2021 Android security patch and stability improvements to the budget-oriented smartphones.

As per the screenshot shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, the Moto G31 December update arrives with the build number 'RRWB31.Q3-46-64' and weighs 118MB in size.

The update includes the following changes and improvements:

Android security

Includes updates of Android security patches up to 1 December 2021

Stability Improvements

Includes changes that fix bugs and improve the stability of your device

Moto G31: Specifications

The Moto G31 sports a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED hole-punch display with up to 700 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. You get 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For [photography, the phone features a 50 MP Main Camera with Quad Pixel technology, followed by an 8MP ultrawide angle lens with 118-degrees field-of-view and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 10MP camera for selfies and video chatting.

The Moto G31 is fuelled by a 5000 mAh battery that keeps you running for up to 36 hours in a single full charge. The handset runs on an Android 11 OS, with the company promisinh up to two years of security upgrades.

Lastly, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.