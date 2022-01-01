Realme UI 3.0 early access application open for GT Master Edition

Realme GT Master Edition users in India can now enroll in the Realme UI 3.0 Early Access beta program, based on Android 12, to experience the new features of the latest custom Android skin before its official release.

Registrations for the early access program are now open and only limited seats are available. Realme said that the applications will be accepted in batches.

Before joining the early access beta, make sure that your Realme GT Master Exploration Edition is not rooted and the available phone storage is more than 10 GB. In addition, your phone's battery level should be above 60% and also keep a copy of your personal data to prevent data loss.

To apply for the realme UI 3.0 early access beta, go to the phone's Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details and finish the quiz.

Once you submit all needed information in the application channel, the company will update you when the beta program becomes available.

Realme UI 3.0 is the latest iteration of the company's mobile OS, which is claimed to improve overall app launching performance by 13% and increase battery life by 12%. The new UI brings lots of customizations, privacy and security improvements such as approximate location sharing, Private Pic Share and more for a fluid and secure experience.