Asus Zenfone 7 series gets December 2021 security patch in new update

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the Zenfone 7 series that brings along the December 2021 Android security patch. The update arrives with build number 30.41.69.143 and is rolling out to the Japanese, European, Russian and global units of the Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Updated Android security patch to 2021-12-05

Reworked performance settings

The update is rolling out in a staged manner, hence it will reach a limited number of users today. You can also manually check if it's available for your handset by navigating to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Zenfone 7/7 Pro: Specifications

The Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro both feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the standard model has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor while the Pro model features the Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform.

Both Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 113-degree field-of-view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The rear camera supports up to 8K video shooting at 30fps.

The series is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery and you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.

The Zenfone 7 series debuted with Android 10 and was later updated to Android 11. The series is scheduled to receive the Android 12 update in the first half of 2022.