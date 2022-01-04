India vs SA 2nd Test: Lunch Scoreboard

Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India 1st innings: 202 South Africa 1st innings: (Overnight 35/1) Dean Elgarc Pant b Thakur 28 Aiden Markram lbw b Shami 7 Keegan Petersen c Mayank Agarwal b Thakur 62 Rassie van der Dussen c Pant b Thakur 1 Temba Bavuma batting 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-1, NB-1) 4 Total: (For 4 wicket in 44.4 overs) 102 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-88, 3-101, 4-102.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 13-4-26-0 , Mohammed Shami 14-4-33-1, Mohammed Siraj 7.5-2-18-0, Shardul Thakur 4.5-2-8-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 5-1-15-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)