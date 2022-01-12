Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

-
-
Updates security for your Windows operating system.
Improvements and fixes
This security update includes quality improvements, with key changes including:
-
Addresses a known issue that affects Japanese Input Method Editors (IME). When you use a Japanese IME to enter text, the text might appear out of order or the text cursor might move unexpectedly in apps that use the multibyte character set (MBCS). This issue affects the Microsoft Japanese IME and third-party Japanese IMEs.
- Addresses an issue that prevents Active Directory (AD) attributes from being written properly during a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation when you make multiple attribute changes (Windows 10 only).
Announcing the Windows 10 KB5009543 update, Microsoft also noted that Windows 10, version 2004 has reached end of servicing on December 14, 2021. To continue receiving security and quality updates, users are recommended to update to the latest version of Windows 10.