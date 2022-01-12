Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 KB5009566 update which upgrades the OS build number to 22000.434 along with Windows 10 KB5009543 update for versions 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2, bringing their builds number to 19044.1466, 19043.1466, and 19042.1466, respectively.

Here's the update changelog for the latest Windows 11/Windows 10 updates:

Highlights