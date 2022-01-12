Left Menu

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Updated: 12-01-2022 10:18 IST
Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 KB5009566 update which upgrades the OS build number to 22000.434 along with Windows 10 KB5009543 update for versions 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2, bringing their builds number to 19044.1466, 19043.1466, and 19042.1466, respectively.

Here's the update changelog for the latest Windows 11/Windows 10 updates:

Highlights

  • Updates a known issue that affects Japanese Input Method Editors (IME). The text you enter might appear out of order or the text cursor might move unexpectedly in apps that use the multibyte character set (MBCS).

  • Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Improvements and fixes

This security update includes quality improvements, with key changes including:

  • Addresses a known issue that affects Japanese Input Method Editors (IME). When you use a Japanese IME to enter text, the text might appear out of order or the text cursor might move unexpectedly in apps that use the multibyte character set (MBCS). This issue affects the Microsoft Japanese IME and third-party Japanese IMEs.

  • Addresses an issue that prevents Active Directory (AD) attributes from being written properly during a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation when you make multiple attribute changes (Windows 10 only).

Announcing the Windows 10 KB5009543 update, Microsoft also noted that Windows 10, version 2004 has reached end of servicing on December 14, 2021. To continue receiving security and quality updates, users are recommended to update to the latest version of Windows 10.

