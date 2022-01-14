You can now use Companion mode with Google Meet hardware or Nest Hub Max

Google Meet users can now connect to meetings using Companion mode on the web with Meet hardware or the Nest Hub Max. Designed to be similar to a full video call on the web, Companion mode lets you access interactive features and controls such as:

See a presentation up close

Participate in chat,

Initiate polls or vote

Raise hands with their names associated

Use host controls,

Enable captions and translations in their preferred languages.

Companion mode in Google Meet allows you to share your laptop screen or use chat, polls, Q&A, and host controls when you're connected to a video call from meeting rooms or Google Nest Hub Max.

"Hybrid meetings and classes are growing as some begin to return to office or school, while others remain remote. Companion mode fosters collaboration equity for all attendees regardless of where they're joining a meeting from," Google wrote in a blog post.

You can join a meeting using Companion mode from the green room before your meeting or by using g.co/companion. You can also use g.co/present to present directly from the web using Companion mode.

Google Meet users will notice prompts on Meet hardware and Nest Hub Max devices for Companion mode when chat messages are sent or other interactive activities are initiated in a meeting, Google said.

Companion Mode on web and g.co/companion is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to reach everyone. On the other hand, gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on January 27, 2022.

The new functionality will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, G Suite Basic and Business customers, Google Workspace Individual customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.