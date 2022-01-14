Google puts Smart Downloads to test on its Android YouTube app

YouTube is reportedly testing out a new Smart Downloads feature, which downloads 20 videos each week based on a user's watching preferences. Of course, the app will download the content only using Wi-Fi. The mission is to save up mobile data when you are on the run and watching your favorite channels, according to GSM Arena.

The new feature can be accessed only by Premium subscribers in Europe. One can enable it through Settings > Try new features > Try it out. Those who want to check it out should do so before February 14 to participate in the testing stage.

The app will always notify users if they are running out of storage before downloading any videos and they can see the downloaded videos in their Library tab with the rest of the downloaded videos, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

