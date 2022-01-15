Left Menu

Oppo A73 5G, Reno6 Z 5G and F19 Pro+ receiving ColorOS 12 stable update

The ColorOS 12 stable update is rolling out to Reno6 Z 5G users in Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, the UAE, Oppo F19 Pro+ users in India and Oppo A73 5G users in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 21:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Oppo is rolling out ColorOS 12 stable update, based on Android 12, to more smartphones including Oppo A73 5G, Oppo Reno6 Z 5G and Oppo F19 Pro+.

To apply for the official version, go to Settings > Software Updates > tap the gear icon on the top > Trial Version. Make sure that your device is updated to the latest required version (mentioned below):

Oppo A73 5G

  • Detectable Version: C.06
  • Target Version: F.14

Oppo F19 Pro+

  • Detectable Version: A.09/A.10
  • Target Version: C.14

Oppo Reno6 Z 5G

  • Detectable Version: A.14
  • Target Version: C.14

The update is rolling out in batches and a limited number of users will receive it today. For more details, head over to the Oppo Community.

The ColorOS 12 is the latest version of the company's custom Android skin. It brings a refreshed design and several new features for improved productivity, privacy and security. These include Omoji, personalized 3D Avatars with over 200 fashion accessories and expressions, Smart Sidebar 2.0, Quick Glance cards, Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing, among others.

