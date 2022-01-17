Left Menu

Unilever says GSK consumer arm 'strong strategic fit' for business

Dove soap maker Unilever on Monday defended its approach for the consumer healthcare arm of GSK, saying the business was a "strong strategic fit" in line with its plan to expand in the health, beauty, and hygiene categories.

The update from Unilever comes after GSK confirmed over the weekend that it had rejected a 50-billion-pound offer ($68.4 billion) from Unilever for its consumer healthcare business. ($1 = 0.7312 pounds)

