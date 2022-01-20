Left Menu

Twitter blocks Mexican billionaire, citing abusive behavior

"We consider abusive behavior any attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence another person's voice," it added. Last week, Salinas, the owner of Banco Azteca SA bank engaged in a dispute with Mexican journalist Denise Dresser, making comments on Twitter about her appearance that the social media company said had violated its rules.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 06:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 06:19 IST
Twitter said on Wednesday it has blocked the account of Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego due to abusive behavior.

The social media company did not detail why Salinas had been blocked, but said on its help center that an account "may not engage in harassing situations directed at one person or incite others to do so. "We consider abusive behavior any attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence another person's voice," it added.

Last week, Salinas, the owner of Banco Azteca SA bank engaged in a dispute with Mexican journalist Denise Dresser, making comments on Twitter about her appearance that the social media company said had violated its rules. A spokesman for Salinas declined to comment.

Salinas said on his Telegram account that he would use his Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts until he resolves the "issue" with Twitter. The billionaire ranks 153 in Forbes billionaires list, with an estimated net worth of $13.5 billion. Earlier this month, he said he was considering the purchase of Citigroup consumer banking business in Mexico, known as Citibanamex.

