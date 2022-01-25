Left Menu

You can now add or import text watermark in Google Docs

Updated: 25-01-2022 09:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Google has added the ability for Workspace users to create or import text watermarks in their documents in Docs. In addition, you can insert an image watermark or images above or behind the text.

Google said that text watermarks will repeat on every page on your document, making it useful for indicating file status, such as "Confidential" or "Draft" before sharing more broadly, no matter the application you use. Also, when working with Microsoft Word documents, text watermarks will be preserved when importing or exporting your files.

To insert a text watermark in your document in Google Docs, follow these steps:

  • Open a document in Google Docs
  • Go to Insert > Watermark.
  • In the panel on the right, click Text.
  • Type the text you want to appear as a watermark.
  • Click Done.

You can also edit your watermark:

  • Right-click the watermark.
  • Click Select watermark.
  • Below the watermark, click Edit watermark.

The new feature is currently rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence next month on February 14, 2022. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

