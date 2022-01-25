Left Menu

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro might come with BOE panels

Popular display maker BOE might supply Apple with LTPO OLED displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 series in 2023.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:06 IST
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro might come with BOE panels
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Popular display maker BOE might supply Apple with LTPO OLED displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 series in 2023. As per GSM Arena, Apple is trying to reduce its dependence on Samsung and its OLED panels for years now but no other company was able to produce the kind of high-quality panels Cupertino-based tech giant needs in good quality.

Still, BOE and LG got comparably tiny orders but according to a new report, this might change next year. Right now, only some of the non-Pro iPhone 13 units get OLED panels from BOE. Yet an improvement in the manufacturing process would enable the company to supply a bunch of panels for the iPhone 15 Pro duo.

The more refined process will allow BOE to reach a good yield and deliver high-quality LTPO OLED displays with double stack tandem structure, increasing the lifespan of the OLED. It's still not confirmed, but it appears that BOE is on the right track, especially since it was able to sell Apple anything between 15 and 16 million units already, which is much higher than initially anticipated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022