Karnataka Bank launches NRI mobile banking

A bank release here said on Tuesday that with this facility, NRI customers can access a whole range of banking facilities at their fingertips including fund transfer, bill payments, recharge, credit card payments and deposit opening and closing.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:59 IST
A bank release here said on Tuesday that with this facility, NRI customers can access a whole range of banking facilities at their fingertips including fund transfer, bill payments, recharge, credit card payments and deposit opening and closing. The bank has also incorporated an added feature of Kannada language user interface in its mobile banking app to cater to the preferences of customers who wish to operate in the regional language.

The customers can download KBL MobilePlus app from Google Play Store or Apple AppStore to access the NRI mobile banking.

All the services of the bank are now available to the customers through digital mode and KBL MobilePlus app will also be enabled in the Hindi and other regional languages, bank managing director and CEO M S Mahabaleshwara said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

