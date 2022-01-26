Left Menu

Google's foldable smartphone might be called Pixel Notepad

Google's highly-anticipated first foldable Pixel smartphone didn't arrive in 2021, as rumoured. However, leaks and reports continue to suggest that Google may soon be launching a foldable smartphone.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:09 IST
Google's foldable smartphone might be called Pixel Notepad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Google's highly-anticipated first foldable Pixel smartphone didn't arrive in 2021, as rumoured. However, leaks and reports continue to suggest that Google may soon be launching a foldable smartphone. As per GSM Arena, Google's foldable might be called the Pixel Notepad, not the Pixel Fold as previously rumoured. And it could launch by the end of 2022.

Google is reportedly aiming for a USD 1,400 price tag for its foldable phone. In comparison, this is USD 100 greater (discounts aside) than the difference between the USD 1,199 Galaxy S21 Ultra and the USD 1,799.99 Z Fold 3. This Pixel foldable is set to look more like Oppo's Find N than the Samsung Galaxy Fold in that the device is short and wide rather than tall and narrow.

A word on specs - the Pixel Notebook will use the Tensor chip from the Pixel 6 series but will opt for an inferior camera selection. The main camera will be the tried-and-tested 12.2MP IMX363 sensor from the Pixel 2 through 3, 4, and 5 series. The 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor from the Pixel 6 series was reportedly dismissed because of its thickness.

There will be a 12MP IMX386 ultrawide sensor and two 8MP IMX355s for selfies - likely one on the outer screen and one on the inner one. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022