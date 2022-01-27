Left Menu

Microsoft India launches new skilling initiative for SMBs

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 16:18 IST
Microsoft India launches new skilling initiative for SMBs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Microsoft India today announced the launch of a new initiative to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) stay ahead of the curve with the right digital skills.

According to Microsoft, SMBs contribute to ~30% of India's GDP and provide employment to over 114 million people. However, a lack of employee skills has been among the biggest challenges for SMBs in responding to the pandemic.

By building their digital skills, SMBs raise their knowledge capital, including organizational processes and employee talent, putting them at a greater competitive advantage in a digitally enabled economy, Microsoft said.

The new initiative provides digital skilling resources via e-learning and online training assets from sources like Microsoft Learn and LinkedIn Learning. The resource hub will allow businesses to explore proven expertise, technical training, online workshops, and best practices, as well as earn Microsoft certifications on technical learning paths.

More specifically, SMBs can:

  • Reach new customers and grow businesses
  • Improve productivity
  • Achieve efficiency
  • Increase security in a digital world
  • Flexing to meet market opportunities
  • Accelerate with lessons in entrepreneurship

SMBs have been at the forefront of our country's economic rebuilding following the pandemic and are facing immense pressure to keep up with the dramatic shift in how we work and live. It is critical that they are equipped with the skills that can help them develop long-term strategies for their business and reimagine new paths for their success.

Harish Vellat, Country Head – Small, Medium & Corporate Business, Microsoft India

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022