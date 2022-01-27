Microsoft India launches new skilling initiative for SMBs

Microsoft India today announced the launch of a new initiative to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) stay ahead of the curve with the right digital skills.

According to Microsoft, SMBs contribute to ~30% of India's GDP and provide employment to over 114 million people. However, a lack of employee skills has been among the biggest challenges for SMBs in responding to the pandemic.

By building their digital skills, SMBs raise their knowledge capital, including organizational processes and employee talent, putting them at a greater competitive advantage in a digitally enabled economy, Microsoft said.

The new initiative provides digital skilling resources via e-learning and online training assets from sources like Microsoft Learn and LinkedIn Learning. The resource hub will allow businesses to explore proven expertise, technical training, online workshops, and best practices, as well as earn Microsoft certifications on technical learning paths.

More specifically, SMBs can:

Reach new customers and grow businesses

Improve productivity

Achieve efficiency

Increase security in a digital world

Flexing to meet market opportunities

Accelerate with lessons in entrepreneurship