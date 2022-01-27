Microsoft India launches new skilling initiative for SMBs
Microsoft India today announced the launch of a new initiative to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) stay ahead of the curve with the right digital skills.
According to Microsoft, SMBs contribute to ~30% of India's GDP and provide employment to over 114 million people. However, a lack of employee skills has been among the biggest challenges for SMBs in responding to the pandemic.
By building their digital skills, SMBs raise their knowledge capital, including organizational processes and employee talent, putting them at a greater competitive advantage in a digitally enabled economy, Microsoft said.
The new initiative provides digital skilling resources via e-learning and online training assets from sources like Microsoft Learn and LinkedIn Learning. The resource hub will allow businesses to explore proven expertise, technical training, online workshops, and best practices, as well as earn Microsoft certifications on technical learning paths.
More specifically, SMBs can:
- Reach new customers and grow businesses
- Improve productivity
- Achieve efficiency
- Increase security in a digital world
- Flexing to meet market opportunities
- Accelerate with lessons in entrepreneurship
SMBs have been at the forefront of our country's economic rebuilding following the pandemic and are facing immense pressure to keep up with the dramatic shift in how we work and live. It is critical that they are equipped with the skills that can help them develop long-term strategies for their business and reimagine new paths for their success.