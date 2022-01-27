Left Menu

CIPAM designated as national focal point for developing tech, innovation support centres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:37 IST
CIPAM designated as national focal point for developing tech, innovation support centres
The Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM) has been designated as the national focal point to establish and develop technology and innovation support centres (TISCs) across the country in the coming years, in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), according to an official public notice.

CIPAM was created as a professional body under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to take forward the implementation of the National IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) Policy that was approved by the government in May 2016.

The objective of TISC is to stimulate a dynamic, vibrant and balanced IPRs system in India to foster creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship, it said.

The WIPO's TISC programme provides innovators in developing countries with access to locally based, high-quality technology information and related services, helping them exploit their innovative potential and to create, protect and manage their IPRs.

Organisations, institutions and associations that would like to promote creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, knowledge sharing, exchange of best practices, capacity building, and generation & commercialisation of IPs, can consider hosting a TISC, it added.

It also clarified that neither WIPO nor the CIPAM is under any obligation to provide any funds for setting up and running TISC to the host institution.

Host institutions under the TISC network will be required to undertake certain things including facilitating access to patent databases and scientific and technology resources; access online patent and non-patent (scientific and technical) resources; access industrial property-related publications; training of local users; providing information and training materials.

It added that interested organisations like universities, colleges, other educational institutions, state science councils, R&D institutions, patent information centres and intellectual property facilitation centres that are willing to participate in the programme can apply with CIPAM before February 28 this year.

